Paul Statstny scores twice as Jets beat Tampa Bay 7-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Paul Statstny scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, and Josh Morrissey, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg. Stastny and Kyle Connor scored into empty nets late. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots. Russ Colton, Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 33 shots.