NYCFC beats Comunicaciones 3-1 in Champions League quarters

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Maxi Moralez scored the go-ahead goal and New York City FC beat Comunicaciones 3-1 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal. The teams will play the second leg next Tuesday in Guatemala City with the winner advancing on aggregate score. NYCFC is among four Major League Soccer teams still alive in the tournament. Taty Castellanos and Santiago Rodriguez also scored for NYCFC in the match at Rentschler Field in Hartford, Connecticut. Manuel Gamboa scored in the 60th minute for Comunicaciones to make it 1-1. NYCFC went back in front on Moralez’s volley from 12 yards out in the 65th minute.