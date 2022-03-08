Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:11 PM

Lakers stumbling through season of high expectations

KION 2020

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t get it together, and now they’re nearly out of time. Practically nothing has gone as planned for the franchise that assembled a veteran-laden roster last fall to chase another ring. The Lakers are 28-36 and in ninth place in the Western Conference, just three games out of 11th. A roster expected to contend for a title is much closer to missing the 10-team playoffs. Every dispiriting loss and every injury setback underscores the likelihood that the Lakers’ dreams of an 18th title are profoundly unrealistic.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content