Bryant beats Wagner for 1st NEC title, fight stops game

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 34 points and a season-high five steals and top-seeded Bryant cruised to 70-43 win over Wagner for the first Northeast Conference tournament championship in program history. The game had to be paused for 30 minutes with just under 5 minutes left to play because a fight broke out in the stands. Bryant clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since beginning the transition from Division II in 2008. Kiss is the nation’s leading scorer at 24.7 per game, and made 13 of 23 from the field and 4 of 5 3-pointers. Raekwon Rogers led No. 2 seed Wagner with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.