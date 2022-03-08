Kentucky’s Tshiebwe earns AP’s SEC player of year honors

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference. No. 4 Auburn’s Bruce Pearl is coach of the year and his freshman forward Jabari Smith is newcomer of the year. The AP All-SEC team was released Tuesday. Like Tshiebwe, guards JD Notae of Arkansas and Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt were unanimous picks as first-team All-SEC. They were joined on the team by Smith and Auburn center Walker Kessler. Tshiebwe received votes at both center and forward and as top newcomer.