Kane, Strome shine as Blackhawks pound Ducks 8-3

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Anaheim Ducks 8-3. Dylan Strome had three goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat finished with a goal and three assists. Jonathan Toews, Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter also scored as the Blackhawks turned a fast start into their third win in nine games. Anaheim opened a five-game trip with its sixth consecutive loss to Chicago. Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal for Anaheim, and Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique also scored.