Ex-U. of Michigan athlete’s protest encampment is removed

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A camper, tent, signs and other items that represented a former University of Michigan football player’s protest against the school’s handling of sex abuse allegations involving a campus doctor have been removed by the school. Jon Vaughn says Tuesday the small blue-and-white camper is gone and he didn’t know why. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed to The Associated Press that the university removed the camper and other items. It had been parked outside the home of the university’s president in Ann Arbor since Oct. 8. The former running back is one of more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually abused by the late sports doctor Robert Anderson over more than three decades. The school earlier this year announced a $490 million settlement with the alleged victims.