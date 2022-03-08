Defense a priority as Ohio State opens spring practice

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud set passing records in a Rose Bowl win over Utah but the problems that had dogged Ohio State’s defense all season were still on display. The defense allowed a combined 950 yards and 87 points in the game against Utah and the humiliating loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale. So rebuilding, reorganizing and rescheming the defense will be a focus for Ohio State in spring practice, which is underway at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Much of the focus is on new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.