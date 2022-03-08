Crown jewel of the PGA Tour with The Players Championship

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour stages its premier tournament at The Players Championship and it features the richest purse in golf at $20 million. What it doesn’t have is all the best players from the top 50. Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn again. Harris English is recovering from a hip injury. And Phil Mickelson is taking time off after his controversial remarks about a Saudi-funded league and the PGA Tour. Justin Thomas is the defending champion. He hasn’t won since last year. The LPGA Tour stays in Asia for the Honda LPGA Thailand. The European tour is in South Africa.