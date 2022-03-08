BUBBLE WATCH: Demon Deacons aim to add another win in ACCs

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Wake Forest meets Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament looking for another win on its NCAA Tournament resume. The Demon Deacons have won 23 games and are closing in on earning only their second NCAA bid since 2010. But a loss to BC would damage a resume that includes just a 1-4 record against Quadrant 1 teams. Oregon and Xavier are teams to watch as their league tournaments begin. The Ducks face an uphill climb after stumbling down the stretch. The Musketeers are also looking for wins as they appear close to the cut line.