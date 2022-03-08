Bridges’ blocked shot saves Suns in 102-99 win over Magic

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeAndre Ayton and Landry Shamet scored 21 points each and Mikal Bridges blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the Orlando Magic 102-99. After Cameron Payne’s two free throws put the Suns up by three with 6.9 seconds left, Orlando’s Franz Wagner put up a 3-pointer that Bridges deflected. Ayton had 19 rebounds and scored the Suns’ final two baskets, including a putback with 1:31 left after Orlando had taken a 98-97 lead. Payne finished with 18 points and 12 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 20 points and had 12 rebounds.