Titans agree to extension with Pro Bowl OLB Harold Landry

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on an extension with Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III. The Titans declined to use the franchise tag on Landry earlier Tuesday before the NFL deadline. But the Titans announced Tuesday night a deal had been reached. Landry reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed. He just posted a career-high 12 sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He has started 52 straight games and had the most sacks by a Titans player since Jason Babin had 12 1/2 in 2010.