UT Arlington women secure Sun Belt title, NCAA berth

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Starr Jacobs scored 28 points for the third straight game and No. 2 seed UT Arlington beat and top-seeded Troy 76-61 to clinch its first Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. UT Arlington, which joined the Sun Belt in 2014-15, won its first league tournament since being a member of the Southland Conference in 2007. It’ll be UTA’s third NCAA Tournament appearance before returning to the Western Athletic Conference later this summer. Jacobs, the Sun Belt player of the year and tournament MVP, was 10 of 21 from the field and 8 of 11 at the stripe against defending champion Troy for her league-leading 15th 20-point game of the season. She also grabbed 11 rebounds. Felmas Koranga had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Troy.