Randle nets career-best 46, Knicks rally past Kings 131-115

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Julius Randle hit eight 3-pointers and scored 17 of his career-high 46 points in the third quarter as the New York Knicks rallied from a 20-point deficit and beat the Sacramento Kings 131-115. One night after beating the Clippers in a win fueled mostly by New York’s younger players, Randle rallied the Knicks with a phenomenal shooting display in the second half. He made 12 of 17 shots after halftime, going seven of 11 from beyond the arc, and finished with 10 rebounds. RJ Barrett had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Knicks to their second straight win after seven consecutive losses. Immanuel Quickley added 27 points. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings before being ejected in the fourth quarter.