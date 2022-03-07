No. 6 UConn wins 20th Big East title, tops Villanova 70-40

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored 13 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and No. 6 UConn put forth another dominant defensive effort to beat Villanova 70-40 in the Big East championship game. It was the 20th Big East tournament championship for UConn, which avenged a loss last month to the Wildcats. That three-point defeat ended UConn’s 169-game conference winning streak dating to 2013. UConn only had eight healthy players for that game. Now the Huskies are healthy and this is one of the deepest teams for coach Geno Auriemma over the past two decades. Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 16 points.