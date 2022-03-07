Longtime Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has decided to retire. Doyle played in 131 games over nine seasons and caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was selected to two Pro Bowls. Doyle grew up in Indianapolis and was a ball boy for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He played in college at Western Kentucky and initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The Colts claimed him off waivers later that summer and he played his entire career in his hometown.