Hertha Berlin’s push for Europe replaced by relegation scrap

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Financier Lars Windhorst’s dream of elevating Hertha Berlin to among the best clubs in Europe has turned into a nightmare. Since Windhorst first invested in the club in June 2019, Hertha has lurched from one crisis, scandal or low point to another. This season the “Old Lady” is once again trying to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga. Hertha hasn’t won a game yet this year and currently occupies the relegation playoff place with nine rounds of the Bundesliga remaining.