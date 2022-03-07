Brace for Kane as Tottenham beats Everton 5-0 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has stayed in the race for the English Premier League top four after a 5-0 hammering of an Everton side that is in grave relegation danger. After Michael Keane’s own goal put Spurs ahead early, they ran riot. Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netted. It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight. He took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against Everton. This was as bad a performance as the Toffees have put in this season. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals next week after coming from behind to beat Championship rival Huddersfield 2-1,