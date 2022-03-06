Longwood women win Big South tourney, earn first NCAA berth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyla McMakin had 22 points and six steals, Tra’dayja Smith went 5 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, and No. 2 seed Longwood beat top-seeded Campbell 86-47 to win the Big South Conference tournament and clinch the first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Senior Akila Smith, the conference player of the year, had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Kennedy Calhoun scored 11 for Longwood (21-11), which has won nine games in a row. McMakin made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring and Akila Smith, Calhoun and Briana Johns each hit a 3 in a 66-second span as the Lancers jumped to a 17-0 lead. Faith Price scored 13 points and Shy Tuelle added 11 for Campbell (23-7).