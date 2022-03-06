Juventus overcomes injuries to beat Spezia; Napoli vs. Milan

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Injury-depleted Juventus ground out a 1-0 win against lowly Spezia to keep up the pressure on the top three in Serie A ahead of AC Milan’s match against Napoli. Álvaro Morata scored the only goal of the game following an error by the Spezia goalkeeper. Fourth-place Juventus stretched its unbeaten run in the league to 14 games and moved five points behind league leader Inter Milan. Napoli and AC Milan are both one point behind Inter and they play each other later Sunday.