TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne made a shot from beyond halfcourt as time expired to lift Tulsa to a 73-72 win over Central Florida on Sunday. Horne rebounded a missed free throw in the lane, dribbled four times and heaved the ball from several steps shy of midcourt and swished the game winner. Darien Jackson scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Golden Hurricane. Horne added 21 points. C.J. Walker led the Knights with 19 points.