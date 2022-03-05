Zeigler, No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help No. 13 Tennessee hold off No. 14 Arkansas 78-74. The Volunteers led by 24 points in the first half and improved to 23-7. They wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament. Zeigler finished with 13 points. Several members of Zeigler’s family lived in an apartment that was destroyed by the fire. The university did a GoFundMe project for the family and raised well over $350,000. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, which is 24-7.