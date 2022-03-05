Wells leads Belmont women to OVC title, NCAA tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Destinee Wells scored 22 points and Belmont’s defense overwhelmed Tennessee Tech for a 51-29 win in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game, sending the Bruins to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in seven years. Top-seeded Belmont, which won four-straight titles from 2016-19 and again last season, limited the second-seeded Golden Eagles to 17% shooting (9 of 52) and forced 17 turnovers to win its 12th-straight game. Wells, a sophomore who was tournament MVP for the second time, was the only player in the game to reach double figures. The teams split in the regular season, both winning on the road.