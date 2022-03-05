Simplification wins Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Simplification pulled away in the stretch to win the Grade 2, $400,000 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park on Saturday and likely earning himself a chance to race in the Kentucky Derby. The 5-2 favorite, trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Jose Ortiz, made a move on the outside and simply outran In Due Time and 88-1 shot O Captain to the finish. He finished the mile and a sixteenth in 1:44.04. Two jockeys were shaken up when their horses clipped heels, but no serious issues were reported.