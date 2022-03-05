No. 2 Arizona beats California 89-61 for 18th Pac-12 win

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 and No. 2 Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games with an 89-61 victory over California. Arizona used a 19-2 run to build a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Arizona shot 65% and scored 49 points in the paint to finish 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.