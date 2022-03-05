Leverkusen holds Bayern to 1-1 in Munich, Hertha loses again

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has exposed Bayern Munich’s defensive frailties but was unable to get more than a 1-1 draw from their Bundesliga encounter. Bayern dropped points for the second time in four league games and posed more questions than answers ahead of its Champions League round of 16 second leg against Salzburg on Tuesday. Bayern only drew the first leg 1-1. Hertha Berlin’s slide toward relegation continued with a 4-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt. Leipzig scored late to draw with Freiburg 1-1, Wolfsburg defeated Union Berlin 1-0, and Bochum enjoyed a 2-1 win over last-placed Greuther Fürth.