Ings, Coutinho star in Villa’s 4-0 win over Southampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippe Coutinho gave a masterful display and Danny Ings offered Southampton a painful reminder of his prowess as Aston Villa’s revival continued in style with a 4-0 win in the English Premier League. Ings joined Villa from Southampton last summer. He scored one and set up two others while Coutinho netted once, claimed an assist for Douglas Luiz and could have had a hat trick as Steven Gerrard’s side made it successive victories. Ollie Watkins scored Villa’s opening goal in its biggest win since beating Liverpool 7-2 in October 2020. In the process it ended Saints’ five-match unbeaten run in the league.