Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:07 PM

Gaudreau scores 37 seconds into OT, Flames beat Avs 4-3

KION 2020

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 37 seconds into overtime, Elias Lindholm had two goals and the red-hot Calgary Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s top teams. Gaudreau took a pass off the boards from Lindholm and beat Pavel Francouz to the glove side for the winner. Erik Gudbranson added a goal for a Calgary team that is 13-1-1 over its last 15 games. This marked the first time this season the two teams that lead their respective divisions have squared off. But they will be well-acquainted by the end of this month as they meet three times. Dan Vladar finished with 32 saves. Gabriel Landeskog, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content