Gallese helps Orlando City earn scoreless tie with Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Pedro Gallese had five saves to help Orlando City earn a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire. The Fire came close to scoring twice. Gallese made an acrobatic save on a Stanislav Ivanov curling corner kick in the 18th minute. Kacper Przybylko just missed on a header in the 85th minute. Orlando thought it had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso’s long shot deflected past Chicago keeper Gaga Slonina, but it was disallowed after a video review showed Ercan Kara handled the ball in the build-up.