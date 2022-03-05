France, Spain, Argentina ease into Davis Cup Finals

By FOSTER NIUMATA

Associated Press

France, Spain and Argentina have eased into the Davis Cup Finals while Belgium has scraped past host Finland 3-2 in the qualifiers on Saturday. Australia also came from behind to beat Hungary 3-2 in Sydney. France ticked all of its boxes in defeating Ecuador 4-0 in Pau. Spain took out Romania 3-1 in Marbella. A strong Argentina team led by Diego Schwartzman and Horacio Zeballos beat the Czech Republic 4-0 in Buenos Aires for the loss of one set. Only two ties didn’t go as seeded: Under-manned Canada lost to the Netherlands for the first time in 18 years, and Austria lost to South Korea in Seoul.