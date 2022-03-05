Flyers win, extend regular-season home streak vs Blackhawks

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and the Philadelphia Flyers earned a rare victory of late, 4-3 over the Chicago Blackhawks. Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the fourth time in the last 25 games while continuing their home-ice dominance of the Blackhawks. Philadelphia has won 16 straight regular-season contests against Chicago, which lost won in the regular-season victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 9, 1996. Chicago, however, did clinch the 2010 Stanley Cup on Patrick Kane’s overtime goal in Game 6 at Philadelphia. Dylan Strome had a pair of goals and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost five of seven.