US Soccer board votes to ban discriminatory chants

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors has adopted a resolution to ban discriminatory chants at all soccer matches sanctioned by the American soccer governing body. The resolution says the federation should adopt a zero-tolerance policy on discriminatory chants and adopt FIFA’s three-step protocol, which calls for the match to be stopped and fans warned, the match to be suspended and players moved to the locker rooms, and the match to be abandoned. The resolution will be forwarded to the federation’s rules committee. The National Center for Lesbian Rights hailed the decision.