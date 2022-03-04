Syracuse begins search for women’s basketball coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse is looking for a new women’s basketball coach, athletic director John Wildhack announced. The Orange (11-18, 4-14 Atlantic Coast Conference) concluded their season under acting head coach Vonn Read with a sixth straight loss, 88-69 to Clemson in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. Read will continue to serve as acting head coach during the search. Read was placed in a difficult position three months before the season began. He was tabbed to replace Quentin Hillsman after his former boss resigned amid allegations by several former members of the program of bullying, threats and unwelcome physical contact.