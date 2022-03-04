Sheriff’s Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of death. The popular goalie who led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game was 22. Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died in her campus residence. Her parents — Steve and Gina Meyer — went on NBC’s “Today” show and discussed how potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.