SEC Scramble: No. 5 Auburn leads 4-way battle for top seed

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Auburn heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to win the Southeastern Conference regular season title outright. Three other teams are vying for a share. The fifth-ranked Tigers will claim the No. 1 SEC Tournament seed if they can beat South Carolina. No. 7 Kentucky, No. No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas are all just a game back. The Volunteers and Razorbacks face off this weekend with a chance to eliminate one contender. If there’s a three-way tie, the top seed goes to the team with the best head to head record against the other co-champions.