Russians heading home; reserve right to later legal action

BEIJING (AP) — The Russian Paralympic Committee says its delegation will leave Beijing and has no immediate plans for legal action. The RPC criticized the decision to exclude Russian athletes from the Paralympics and said the move was “absolutely politicized.” It says its lawyers had determined that the Court of Arbitration for Sport would not be able to render a decision “during the accelerated proceedings.” The RPC says it reserves “the right to apply to the appropriate international and national court” later at its own discretion. The RPC says it is not “worthwhile at the current time to remain in Beijing” and planned to leave.