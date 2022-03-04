NCAA football rules committee recommends targeting appeal

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Players ejected for targeting in the second half of a college football game could be eligible to play the following game after an appeal through the conference office next season. The NCAA rules committee made that recommendation, which still needs approval from the playing rules oversight panel. The committee also recommended eliminating all open field blocks below the waist and creating an investigation process for allegations of a team faking injuries that could lead to the conferences penalizing schools and coaches. The committee discussed changing how the game clock is managed to shorten games by both time and number of plays, but decided not to act.