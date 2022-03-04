Miles, Westbeld lead No. 20 Notre Dame women into ACC semis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points and 13 assists, Maddy Westbeld also had 17 points and No. 20 Notre Dame defeated No. 25 Georgia Tech 71-53 in a quarterfinal game of the women’s ACC tournament. Sam Brunelle added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Sonia Citron scored 12 points for Notre Dame. Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech’s first-team All-ACC selection and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, scored consecutive baskets — her only four points of the game — to get the Yellow Jackets (21-10) within 60-53 with 4:21 remaining in the quarter but Notre Dame finished with an 11-0 run.