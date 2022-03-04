Korda wins Davis Cup debut, helps US to 2-0 lead vs Colombia

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sebastian Korda won his Davis Cup debut by outlasting scrappy Nicolas Mejia 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to help give the United States a 2-0 lead in its qualifier against Colombia. Taylor Fritz, the No. 1 American in this qualifier, had a much easier time in the second singles match. He overwhelmed Alejandro Gonzalez 6-1, 6-0 on a hard indoor court at the Reno Events Center. Fritz is ranked No. 20 in the world, won the final 11 games and clinched the match on his serve. Korda is the son of former tennis pro Petr Korda.