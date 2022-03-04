Clemson’s Swinney excited positive changes for Tigers

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won’t let all the changes on the Tigers ruin his excitement to get back on the field. Swinney and Clemson started spring drills this week with new faces and new leaders. The Tigers have added three new assistants and changed offensive and defensive coordinators. Offensive play caller Tony Elliott left to take over as Virginia’s head coach. Defensive leader Brent Venables was hired as Oklahoma’s head coach. Longtime offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell gave up his on-field spot to work in football administration. And defensive tackles coach Todd Bates joined Venables with the Sooners.