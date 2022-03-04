Chinese swimmer Sun Yang loses appeal at Swiss court

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has lost his final appeal against a ban for violating anti-doping rules. Switzerland’s highest court dismissed the Chinese swimmer’s appeal against last year’s Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict. The Swiss federal court can intervene if legal process was abused. Sun was banned by CAS for more than four years following a confrontational incident with sample collection officers at his home in China. The ban forced him to miss the Tokyo Olympics. The ban expires in May 2024 ahead of the Paris Games.