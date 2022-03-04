Australian cricket great Shane Warne dies at 52

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died. He was 52. Warne was considered to be the greatest bowler in cricket history and helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999. He was also part of five Ashes-winning teams during his career. Fox Sports television quoted a family statement as saying Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne worked as a commentator for Fox Sports. The statement says “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and … could not be revived.”