Wild rally past Flyers 5-4, snap 4-game losing streak

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Hartman had two goals and Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy scored 25 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Frederick Gaudreau also scored and Kevin Fiala had a pair of assists for the Wild, who snapped a four-game skid. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Brown, Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers have lost 21 of their last 24 games and five of six on a club-record eight-game homestand.