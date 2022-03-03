Skip to Content
US women to play Uzbekistan in Ohio, Pennsylvania in April

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will play a pair of matches against Uzbekistan next month in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The games will be the first time the United States has faced Uzbekistan. The games come as teams continue to deal with international COVID-19 restrictions, which make scheduling with opponents difficult. Both CONCACAF and UEFA also have World Cup qualifying matches during the April window. 

