Study: Percentage of Black college coaches remains low

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

The lack of Black head coaches in college sports remains problematic, according to a diversity study for racial and gender hiring practices. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida released its annual report on Thursday, showing the representation of Black head coaches for all sports has not shown much improvement over the last year. Black coaches held only 9% of head positions at the Division I level, 6.2% at the Division II level and 5.9% at the Division III level across all sports in the 2020-21 school year. Meanwhile, white people made up 82.2%, 89%, and 94.5% of men’s basketball, football, and baseball head coaching positions, respectively, in all divisions combined.