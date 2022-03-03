Stoppage-time goal puts Real Betis into Copa del Rey final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis needed a stoppage-time equalizer to hold Rayo Vallecano to a 1-1 draw and reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 17 years. The match appeared to be headed to extra time after Bebé scored for the visitors with a long-range free kick in the 80th minute. But Borja Iglesias sent Betis into the final with his goal from close range after a breakaway two minutes into injury time. Betis advanced 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 come-from-behind win in the first leg in Madrid. It will face Valencia in the final.