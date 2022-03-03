Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has opened with a 65 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has a three-shot lead over the early starters. That should come as no surprise. McIlroy started with a 66 each of the last two years. Both times he didn’t break par on the weekend. He won at Bay Hill in 2018 and has five straight top-10 finishes. McIlroy says he has a comfort level at Bay Hill and it shows. Adam Scott didn’t carry a driver in his bag and shot 68. Also three shots back were Graeme McDowell, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris.