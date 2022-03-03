Reynolds, Papas lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 75-72

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. finished with 17 points and six assists and George Papas added 16 points and eight rebounds to help Monmouth hold off Quinnipiac 75-72. Walker Miller had 10 points for the Hawks (19-11, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Papas sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to preserve the win. Dezi Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Quinnipiac. Jones scored a season-high 26 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-12), who have lost five straight.