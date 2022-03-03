Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:38 PM

No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters

KION 2020

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 2 Stanford to a 57-44 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Stanford was 16-0 in conference play during the regular season and won its 18th straight game this season and has won 32 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, including postseason play. The Cardinal are 51-6 all-time at the Pac-12 Tournament and improved to 19-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Oregon State was led by Ellie Mack and Emily Codding, who each had 13 points. Talia von Oelhoffen added 10.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content