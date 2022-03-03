No. 2 Stanford women top Oregon St. 57-44 in Pac-12 quarters

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 2 Stanford to a 57-44 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Stanford was 16-0 in conference play during the regular season and won its 18th straight game this season and has won 32 consecutive games against Pac-12 opponents, including postseason play. The Cardinal are 51-6 all-time at the Pac-12 Tournament and improved to 19-1 all-time in the quarterfinals. Oregon State was led by Ellie Mack and Emily Codding, who each had 13 points. Talia von Oelhoffen added 10.