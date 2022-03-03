No. 14 Houston beats Temple 84-46 for 6th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds and No. 14 Houston scored the first 15 points in an 84-46 victory over Temple on Thursday night. White was 11 of 18 from the field top help the Cougars (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) win their sixth straight. The graduate senior has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. Taze Moore added 19 points, Jamal Shead had 10 points and a career-high 13 assists, and Josh Carlton finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Houston shot 53%, including 63% in the second half. It made 10 of 25 3-pointers and had a 42-18 advantage in points in the paint. Nick Jourdain and Jahlil White each scored 10 points for Temple (16-11, 9-7).